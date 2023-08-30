Seattle detectives investigating homicide in Lake City neighborhood

Photo courtesy Seattle Police Department By Officer Shawn Weismiller By Officer Shawn Weismiller



Shortly after 11:00pm, officers responded to a report of a male shot in the 13700 block of 32nd Ave NE. Police arrived and located a male with a gunshot wound.



Officers attempted life-saving measures until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.



The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unknown at this time.



Members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Homicide detectives responded to the scene. The Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation.



If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please call the Seattle PD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.









