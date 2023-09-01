Jobs: North City Water District Utility Maintenance Worker Level I

Friday, September 1, 2023


Looking for your next adventure? Interested in providing a critical service to our community?

North City Water District is looking for someone who recognizes the importance of a water utility, gets excited about learning leading edge technology, and has an excellent customer service attitude. Our employees are our greatest strength, and we make sure they're well taken care of with a supportive team and great benefits. 

Learn more and submit your application today: https://northcitywater.org/about/employment/


