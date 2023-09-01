Sunday seminar at Saint Dunstan's: "Where is God when I'm suffering?"
Friday, September 1, 2023
This month’s topic is discussing the big question of “Where is God when I’m Suffering?”
Anne Lamott famously said that we have three prayers, “Help, Thanks, and Wow.” What about those times when we are struggling, so overwhelmed by fear, or anxiety, or grief, that we can’t even say one of these simple prayers? Where is God at those times?
At the September Sunday Seminar, we will explore this difficult but important topic, with opportunities to share stories and both listen and be heard. Without easy answers, without trite platitudes or meaningless assurance (He’s in a better place, or God won’t give you more than you can handle) we will explore the ways God is present, with us, among us, for us, and through us for others, even when we are suffering.
This seminar will be facilitated by the Rev. David Marshall, priest and pastor to St. Dunstan’s Church. In his decades of ministry, he has sat with people facing grave illness, deep disappointment, and profound loss. Sometimes the best thing to say to someone at the hardest times is nothing.
This seminar will be facilitated by the Rev. David Marshall, priest and pastor to St. Dunstan’s Church. In his decades of ministry, he has sat with people facing grave illness, deep disappointment, and profound loss. Sometimes the best thing to say to someone at the hardest times is nothing.
From that place of listening with respect, and even reverence, David explores the various answers to our question, "Where is God when I’m suffering?"
You can RSVP and contact us for more information, on Facebook or Eventbrite.
You can RSVP and contact us for more information, on Facebook or Eventbrite.
Saint Dunstan's is located at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment