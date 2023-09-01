New court administrator in Lake Forest Park - Julie Espinoza

New LFP Court Administrator Julie Espinoza Julie Espinoza was recently hired as the new Court Administrator for Lake Forest Park Municipal Court.



Most recently, Ms. Espinoza served as Assistant Court Administrator for Edmonds Municipal Court. Julie Espinoza was recently hired as the new Court Administrator for Lake Forest Park Municipal Court.Most recently, Ms. Espinoza served as Assistant Court Administrator for Edmonds Municipal Court.





She joins the LFP court team with years of experience at the municipal court level. Ms. Espinoza has also earned certifications in court management from the National Association for Court Management (NACM) and the Institute for Court Management (ICM) to include financial, case flow, workforce, and court performance management.



Ms. Espinoza will be working closely with Presiding Judge Jennifer Johnson Grant and the court staff to manage the non-judicial functions and daily operations of the municipal court.









