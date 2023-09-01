Ballinger Neighborhood Friendship Festival September 9, 2023
Friday, September 1, 2023
Saturday September 9, 2023
Brugger’s Bog Park 19553 25th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Ballinger Neighborhood’s 3rd Annual Friendship Festival at Brugger’s Bog Park is Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM!
Save the date, mark your calendars and plan to spend an afternoon with your friends and family. The music is incredible!
The food and fun are all free, including arts, crafts, and games. Take a selfie with a scarecrow at our “farm stand” photo booth.” There will be hot buttered corn on the cob, plenty of bottled water, ice cold slushies, and other treats.
Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and some sunscreen and plan on a truly enjoyable afternoon.
Ballinger Neighborhood is privileged to count among its diverse friends and neighbors, a richness of world cultures. Through the multicultural sharing of music, food, and friendly conversation we grow in understanding and respect for one another.
Come and share, learn something new and make a new friend or two!
Featured performers include JHP Legacy (West African band), Filipiniana / FACES Dance Company, Peter Ali (Indigenous flutist), and Janet Rayor (Stiltwalker).
We are pleased to announce these folks and organizations as our 2023 partners: Filipiniana Arts and Culture, Moms Demand Action, Recology, Shoreline Historical Museum, Shoreline College, Center for Human Services, Green Shoreline Partnership Brugger’s Bog Stewards, Literacy Source, City of Shoreline Parks, Planning Services, and Surface Water Management, Recology, the ACS Team and the Shoreline Fire Department.
Brought to you by Ballinger Neighborhood Association with funding from the City of Shoreline Neighborhood Mini-Grant program. More information on the festival HERE
We are still looking for a few additional volunteers! To help, sign up here, email us at ballingerneighborhood@gmail.com or contact Londa at 206-437-9118.
