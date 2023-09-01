Resource Fair at the Shoreline Library for community members in need of support

Friday, September 1, 2023

Resource Fair at the Shoreline Library
Wednesday, September 6, 10am-2pm
For community members in need of support. 

Local social support providers will be available to help connect you to resources such as healthcare, education, recovery and more! 
  • Get help with a free phone and ORCA card. 
  • Hygiene kits and free lunches will be available, while supplies last. 
  • Free showers provided by the Salvation Army. 
  • Veterinary care on-site provided by Seattle Veterinary Outreach. 


