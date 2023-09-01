Resource Fair at the Shoreline Library for community members in need of support
Friday, September 1, 2023
Wednesday, September 6, 10am-2pm
For community members in need of support.
Local social support providers will be available to help connect you to resources such as healthcare, education, recovery and more!
- Get help with a free phone and ORCA card.
- Hygiene kits and free lunches will be available, while supplies last.
- Free showers provided by the Salvation Army.
- Veterinary care on-site provided by Seattle Veterinary Outreach.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
0 comments:
Post a Comment