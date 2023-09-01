Rainbow Bingo is back at the Senior Activity Center Friday September 8, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023


RAINBOW BINGO IS BACK!

Friday, September 8th


Fall is in the air so it must mean RAINBOW BINGO starts up again.

 

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore! 

Friday, September 8, 2023
Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center,
southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus,

Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!

Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
  • The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
  • Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
  • Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
  • $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.


