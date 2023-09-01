Rainbow Bingo is back at the Senior Activity Center Friday September 8, 2023

R A I N B O W BINGO IS BACK!

Friday, September 8th



Fall is in the air so it must mean RAINBOW BINGO starts up again.

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!





Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm.





Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center,

southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus,

The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.

Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/

Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers! Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards. Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.