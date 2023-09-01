The Parent and Children's Leadership Training Fall 2023 training institutes

In our ever-evolving society, the need for positive change is constant. Civic and leadership training empowers individuals to drive positive community changes. We create a path to a more united and progressive society by equipping them with essential skills.





Meet the Parent Leadership Training Institute and the Children's Leadership Training Institute - 12-week FREE online courses designed for parents, kids (ages 6-12), and everyone invested in our community's future. Our curriculum focuses on leadership, civics, literacy, and public speaking, empowering participants to enact positive changes in schools and communities.





What's exceptional is our practical approach. Participants learn by doing, executing community projects that directly benefit their communities and schools. Adults can earn college credits, and kids receive books to build their home libraries. Since 2016, over 580 diverse leaders have graduated and we continue to expand our reach.





Accessible online in English or Spanish (children's classes are in English), these courses break down barriers, fostering growth, collaboration, and positive change.