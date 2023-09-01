How to die on the road this Labor Day weekend: the Fatal Four



The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington state Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) are nearing the end of a summerlong campaign educating the public about the 90 Dangerous Days of summer.





Over the past five years, the summer months have resulted in the deadliest 90-day stretch for drivers on Washington roadways.





State and local law enforcement will be out and will be visible throughout the Labor Day weekend to provide an extra reminder for everyone to be safe.



Everyone who uses Washington roads can do their part to avoid the Fatal Four: