How to die on the road this Labor Day weekend: the Fatal Four
Friday, September 1, 2023
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) and the Washington state Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) are nearing the end of a summerlong campaign educating the public about the 90 Dangerous Days of summer.
Over the past five years, the summer months have resulted in the deadliest 90-day stretch for drivers on Washington roadways.
State and local law enforcement will be out and will be visible throughout the Labor Day weekend to provide an extra reminder for everyone to be safe.
Everyone who uses Washington roads can do their part to avoid the Fatal Four:
- impairment,
- distraction,
- speeding,
- not wearing seat belts.
All cyclists should wear helmets and other protective gear and be as visible as possible. Motorists should also watch out for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.
Among the 750 people who tragically lost their lives in 2022 on Washington roadways, 565 deaths (75 percent) involved one or more of the Fatal Four behaviors.
King county 2022 Labor Day weekend activity processed by WSP:
This year they will again have their mobile impaired processing unit on the road, so troopers can spend as much time as possible on the roadways.
“The power to save lives is in the hands of every driver on our roads,” said Shelly Baldwin, WTSC Director.
“Going into Labor Day and the final four months of 2023, we still have time change this trend. Please get a sober ride if you have used drugs or alcohol.
"Higher speeds endanger the lives of everyone, so please respect the speed limit. If we practice these simple safety behaviors each day, we can save hundreds of lives so that they will be here to enjoy the holidays with their family and friends.”
