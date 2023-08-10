Found: motor vehicle key FOB on the Light Rail Train

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Found! Photo by Ernie Moy
About a week and a half ago, a key FOB was left on a seat in a Lynnwood Link light rail car headed for Seattle.

Conscientious Shoreline resident Ernie Moy tried to turn it in.

"Staff at the Northgate deck did not want to accept the FOB incase owner should arrive to claim them. They suggested I give them to Transit security.  They (security) did not want it."

If this is yours, contact us at Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com with the date and time you might have lost your key.

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
