Clothing drive for Asian and Pacific Islander Student Center at Shoreline Community College



The WAVES (Worthy of Achievement, Validation, Empowerment, and Success) Support Staff, which was formerly known as the AANAPISI Program, would love to invite you to our WAVES Revival Wardrobe Clothing Drive-Thru we're having on Wednesday, August 23rd from 12:30pm-2:30pm at the Asian and Pacific Islander Student Center.





We welcome all students, staff, faculty, and community members to donate any job/interview appropriate attire, winter clothing, and other items to provide our students in need.





This is also a great opportunity to connect with us if you haven’t already. We’d love to meet you to tell you more about our WAVES program and future events we are planning this year. Complimentary shaved ice and snacks will be handed out as thank you all who donate!

The WAVES Revival Wardrobe (WRW) is our community care spot for students to pick up gently used clothing and other donations. You can learn more about our WRW Guidelines here. For any questions on our WRW Clothing Drive-Thru, please contact Dai Ratsamy (they/them/ele) at



To learn more about WAVES, please visit us at the Asian & Pacific Islander Student Center (Building 1300, Room 1305) or email us at



