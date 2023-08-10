All About Bats at the Shoreline Library August 15, 2023 - two sessions - one for kids, one for adults

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Photo courtesy Washington Dept of Fish and Wildlife

Learn "All About Bats" at the Shoreline Library on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 2:30 - 3:15pm - ages 6-12.

Register here

Look up at dusk, and you're likely to see a bat flying across the sky. Believe it or not, bats are common in Washington and it's easy to spy them foraging for bugs after the sun sets. Explore bats through stories and crafts!

Learn "All About Bats" at the Shoreline Library on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 6-8pm - adults

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will discuss the biology and behavior of Washington’s 15 bat species.

No registration required.




