Invasion of the bunnies at the Miyawaki Forest

Photos by Shoreline Miyawaki Forest Friends (MFF)



Ground Hog Day? Forget it. Top concern at Shoreline Heritage Museum’s Miyawaki Forest is not the desultory ground hog. It’s rabbits! Any gardener who’s had the horror of seeing bright red tulips gnawed to sad green stalks can empathize.



On December 9, 2023, hundreds of volunteers braved rain on Planting Day, on the ca. 3200 square foot Miyawaki Forest (MF) adjacent to the Museum. Passersby on 185th Street near Fred Meyer saw new paths twisting through replanted indigenous flora and fauna.





Marla Tullio is a hard-working Miyawaki Forest Friend (MFF).





She described a veritable rabbit horde: ‘We've had rabbits feasting on the forest, snacking on young sapling bark and severing delicate shoots, bark and branches.’





At first it seemed individual tree guards made from hardware cloth might offer protection, but said Marla,

Girdling

Protecting a few saplings was insufficient. They needed, ‘A fence around the entire forest! But we did create a few “gates” for access.’

‘We soon realized the damage required a 3 foot high chicken wire or poultry fence, zip tied along the bottom and tied at posts…’Marla explained, ‘Rabbits chew the outer layer of sapling bark."Usually, the plant survives as long as chewing hasn’t completely encircled the trunk (girdling), cutting the flow of water and nutrients to the upper plant.