Invasion of the bunnies at the Miyawaki Forest

Saturday, February 3, 2024

THE RABBITS ARE COMING! 


MFF volunteers putting up de-fences

By Bruce Scholten & Martha Young-Scholten
Photos by Shoreline Miyawaki Forest Friends (MFF)

Ground Hog Day? Forget it. Top concern at Shoreline Heritage Museum’s Miyawaki Forest is not the desultory ground hog. It’s rabbits! Any gardener who’s had the horror of seeing bright red tulips gnawed to sad green stalks can empathize.

On December 9, 2023, hundreds of volunteers braved rain on Planting Day, on the ca. 3200 square foot Miyawaki Forest (MF) adjacent to the Museum. Passersby on 185th Street near Fred Meyer saw new paths twisting through replanted indigenous flora and fauna.

Hoping that fences will keep the bunnies out
Now the Forest faces an existential threat. Bunnies! 

Solution? The Fence!

Marla Tullio is a hard-working Miyawaki Forest Friend (MFF).

She described a veritable rabbit horde: ‘We've had rabbits feasting on the forest, snacking on young sapling bark and severing delicate shoots, bark and branches.’

At first it seemed individual tree guards made from hardware cloth might offer protection, but said Marla, 

Girdling
‘We soon realized the damage required a 3 foot high chicken wire or poultry fence, zip tied along the bottom and tied at posts…’

Protecting a few saplings was insufficient. They needed, ‘A fence around the entire forest! But we did create a few “gates” for access.’

Marla explained, ‘Rabbits chew the outer layer of sapling bark.

"Usually, the plant survives as long as chewing hasn’t completely encircled the trunk (girdling), cutting the flow of water and nutrients to the upper plant.


Angled cut was made by a bunny
"Photos show how rabbits also chomp the stem off with an angled cut that looks like the plant was cut with pruners!

"Most of the red cedar saplings (a bunny favorite) took the hardest chomps with branches completely cut off.

"So, we’ll watch for new shoots, but these might need replacing.

The evidence: Bunny poop!
"The photos from the last few days indicate clear evidence of bunny poop!’

Shoreline Historical Museum and Miyawaki Forest organizers and friends invite the public to witness the Bunny War.

Fast growth is expected in Spring 2024.

Come to see for yourself!

Miyawaki Forest is adjacent to Shoreline Historical Museum, N 185th and Linden Ave N, Shoreline.




Posted by DKH at 3:24 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  