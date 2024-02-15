What's with all the dumped tires?
Thursday, February 15, 2024
In The Untold Story of Bsche’tla Creek, Brian Saunders and Chip Dodd talked about climbing down into the ravine holding Lake Forest Park's largely unknown third stream.
At the base of the ravine, I was left speechless with the sheer volume of debris, garbage, and used tires that had been discarded there. At first glance it is not recognizable as a stream but more resembling an effluent ditch in an industrial zone. I counted 20 old tires within a 30-foot stretch of the creek!
Kim Josund reported that on January 31, 2024 80-100 tires had been dumped at the entrance to Grace Cole Park (Old tires dumped at Grace Cole Park - do you know anything about it?)
Kim pointed out the environmental damage caused by tires.
Old tires contain chemicals, including known carcinogens and salmon killing 6-PPD- quinone, and heavy metals that leach into the environment as the tires break down.Leaching affects the soil around the old tire, which at first may not seem like a big problem. But even after the tire is moved, the soil could still contain toxins. If toxins get into any water in the soil, the water can transport them to other locations, potentially harm to any animals that come in contact with the poisoned water.
|Tires were dumped in front of the Cascade K-8 school just a few days after the Grace Cole dumping. Photo by Brian Holt
Brian Holt sent a photo a few days after Kim's story about a pile of tires dumped in the parking lot of the Cascade K-8 school
Michael Price reported that he "noticed around 4 tires on the side of the road on 25th Ave NE just north of Grace Cole on morning of Feb. 1. They were still there the morning of Feb. 2.
Today a reader reported another dump site: "Yesterday I noticed yet another load of illegally dumped tires along Bothell Way east of 5330 Bothell Way NE on the North side of Bothell Way in a small gully."
People who get away will illegal dumping tend to continue doing it.
If you have camera footage or leads, contact LFP Police 206-364-8216.
