What's with all the dumped tires?

Old tires contain chemicals, including known carcinogens and salmon killing 6-PPD- quinone, and heavy metals that leach into the environment as the tires break down.





Leaching affects the soil around the old tire, which at first may not seem like a big problem. But even after the tire is moved, the soil could still contain toxins. If toxins get into any water in the soil, the water can transport them to other locations, potentially harm to any animals that come in contact with the poisoned water.