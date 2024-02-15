Host an international exchange student in your home

Pan Atlantic Foundation, a non-profit organization, is bringing international exchange students to the United States, and they are on the lookout for host families.

By hosting one of our international students for the entire school year, you can create memories that will last a lifetime while promoting cultural understanding and gaining a fresh perspective on life. These students come from diverse backgrounds, adding a global touch to your home.





It's an incredible chance to open your heart and home to a student who is eager to learn, grow, and experience American culture.

If you're interested in hosting or know someone who would be a great fit, please feel free to text or call us for more information and applications at 206-518-2717.





To become a host family, all you need is a spare bedroom with a comfy bed, the ability to provide three meals a day (they don't have to be cooked, just accessible), and clean background check.