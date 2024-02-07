Valentine’s Day Luncheon at the Senior Activity Center
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Bring a friend and join the fun with live entertainment by local musician Dan Roberts.
Chef Phil will be serving up Southern-style pork chops with roasted potatoes, green beans, bread, and peach cobbler [Menu Subject to Change]
No Reservation Required.
Day: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time: 11:45am - 12:15pm
Cost: A suggested $4 donation for seniors 60 and over. $10 for persons under 60 years old.
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center: 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center Campus.
Day: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time: 11:45am - 12:15pm
Cost: A suggested $4 donation for seniors 60 and over. $10 for persons under 60 years old.
Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center: 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center Campus.
0 comments:
Post a Comment