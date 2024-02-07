Valentine’s Day Luncheon at the Senior Activity Center

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Join us at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center for a special Valentine’s Day lunch.

Bring a friend and join the fun with live entertainment by local musician Dan Roberts. 

Chef Phil will be serving up Southern-style pork chops with roasted potatoes, green beans, bread, and peach cobbler [Menu Subject to Change] 

No Reservation Required.

Day: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Time: 11:45am - 12:15pm
Cost: A suggested $4 donation for seniors 60 and over. $10 for persons under 60 years old.

Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center: 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155. Southernmost building on the Shoreline Center Campus.


