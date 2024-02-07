Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Management Center Engineer (TE2, In-Training)





In this position, you will operate and guide staff in using intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and ensure effective coordination around major events impacting WSDOT roadways. Aligned with WSDOT's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options, you will lead daily operations at NWR TMC, making impactful decisions on driver safety and traffic flow.









Job description and application





The candidate selected for this position will also work to support complex traffic analysis and data requests for the region's Traffic Office and assist in producing engineering studies and reports for others, including the Tolling Division, as needed. Join us in fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment with a strong focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Your contribution will significantly enhance transportation services and community well-being in the Northwest Region.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$65,577 – $97,257 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Traffic Management Center Engineer (Transportation Engineer 2 - In-Training) to play a pivotal role in the Northwest Region Transportation Management Center (TMC).