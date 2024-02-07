Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North February 10, 2024



Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

On February 10th, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.

Bring water, and a snack, and if you have them, gloves and hand pruners. We will have gloves and other tools, if you do not have them.

Please share this invitation with others, and if you have any questions, please contact us at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com

We Welcome Everyone!