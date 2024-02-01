Tryouts for the Spring Spartan basketball teams - 5th - 8th graders and high school - boys and girls

Tryouts for the Spring Spartan basketball teams Leadership x Basketball





Spring tryout dates: Boys

5th through 8th - February 14, 6-8pm at Shorecrest

High School - February 27, 6-8pm at Shorecrest

5th through 8th - February 13, 6-8pm at Shorecrest

High School - February 26, 6-8pm at Shorecrest Spring tryout dates: Girls





Register for Spring Spartan Tryouts HERE





Once every month our teams embark on a leadership day, this day ranges from guest speakers to attending sporting or art events. We believe life is bigger than a ball and want to expose our athletes to as many different experiences as possible.

Spartan basketball is a program that focuses on developing our athletes as basketball players and leaders on and off the court. Teams practice three times a week for two hours, with this model our coaches have time to develop the foundational skills players need to succeed.