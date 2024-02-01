Tryouts for the Spring Spartan basketball teams - 5th - 8th graders and high school - boys and girls
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Spartan basketball is a program that focuses on developing our athletes as basketball players and leaders on and off the court. Teams practice three times a week for two hours, with this model our coaches have time to develop the foundational skills players need to succeed.
Spring tryout dates: Boys
- 5th through 8th - February 14, 6-8pm at Shorecrest
- High School - February 27, 6-8pm at Shorecrest
Spring tryout dates: Girls
- 5th through 8th - February 13, 6-8pm at Shorecrest
- High School - February 26, 6-8pm at Shorecrest
Once every month our teams embark on a leadership day, this day ranges from guest speakers to attending sporting or art events. We believe life is bigger than a ball and want to expose our athletes to as many different experiences as possible.
Register for Spring Spartan Tryouts HERE
