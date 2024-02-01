Event honoring Edwin T. Pratt held at Shoreline Community College Tuesday
Thursday, February 1, 2024
|SCC President Jack Kahn spoke to the gathering
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
On Tuesday January 30, 2024 Shoreline Police, in partnership with Shoreline Community College, City of Shoreline, and Shoreline Community College Foundation, hosted an event to remember the life and legacy of Edwin Pratt.
|Shorecrest Culinary Arts Program catered the event.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Catering was provided by the Shorecrest Culinary Arts program.
|Poet E. Mandisa Subira
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Poets E. Mandisa Subira and Kilam Tel Aviv performed their original works.
|Jean Soliz photo by Steven H. Robinson
Ken Winnick talked about his work with the Pratt archives.
|Poet Kilam Tel Aviv 2nd from left (next to Bristol Ellington) and Mayor Chris Roberts, right, were both speakers at the event. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Mayor Chris Roberts read the proclamation from the City of Shoreline naming January 30, 2024 as Edwin T. Pratt Remembrance Day.
Police chief Kelly Park opened and closed the program.
