The Art of Death: Preparing the Way for Those We Leave Behind

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Since death comes to us all and we know not when, having a plan for those that will pick up the pieces after you are gone is one of the kindest things you can leave behind for them.

What

A series of five sessions that will focus on various aspects of planning for death, including the stuff, the numbers, the law, the body and the service. 

Each session will be a combination of practical information, an opportunity to ask your questions, and time to begin to write down your plans and start your own death binder.

When

Saturdays, 10am to Noon
February 24 — March 23

Where

St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church
722 N 145th, Shoreline, WA 98177

$25 materials fee.
Pre-Registration requested at www.sdchp.org


