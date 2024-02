The Art of Death: Preparing the Way for Those We Leave Behind

Since death comes to us all and we know not when, having a plan for those that will pick up the pieces after you are gone is one of the kindest things you can leave behind for them.









Each session will be a combination of practical information, an opportunity to ask your questions, and time to begin to write down your plans and start your own death binder.Saturdays, 10am to NoonFebruary 24 — March 23St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church$25 materials fee.Pre-Registration requested at www.sdchp.org

A series of five sessions that will focus on various aspects of planning for death, including the stuff, the numbers, the law, the body and the service.