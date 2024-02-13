The Art of Death: Preparing the Way for Those We Leave Behind
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
What
A series of five sessions that will focus on various aspects of planning for death, including the stuff, the numbers, the law, the body and the service.
Each session will be a combination of practical information, an opportunity to ask your questions, and time to begin to write down your plans and start your own death binder.
When
Saturdays, 10am to Noon
February 24 — March 23
Where
St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church
722 N 145th, Shoreline, WA 98177
$25 materials fee.
Pre-Registration requested at www.sdchp.org
