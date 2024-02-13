NEMCo announces four Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs for 2024

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is announcing the first of four Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs for 2024!





The CERT basic curriculum teaches community residents how to prepare themselves, their families and neighbors for an emergency, disaster or other community incident.





Regardless of your age, background, experience or capabilities, there is something you can do to help yourself, your family and your community.





Classes are presented by trained CERT instructors in the areas of Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search & Rescue, Utility Management, and overall preparedness.



CERT is for everyone!









The first of these courses will be in a three-day format on February 24, 25, and March 2, 2024 from 8:00am - 5:00pm, held at Shoreline Fire Station 51, 7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028.

Sign up here or use the QR code in the flyer. Topics are presented in an easy-to-understand, step-by-step process, with hands-on training to build your knowledge and skills. After some class practice, you and your classmates will participate in a disaster simulation to give you the opportunity to apply what you have learned and build confidence in your new skills and abilities.

The next CERT course will be in a seven-week format, on Thursday nights, 6:00 - 9:00pm, March 28 through May 9, with the simulation on May 11.

We will repeat these offerings in August and September if you are unable to attend the upcoming classes. Hope to see you there!

After completing this CERT course, the opportunities do not end. Join us at NEMCo to become one of our CERT or community members who serve our Northshore community, police, and fire departments throughout the year by participating at community events and so much more.









Additional information about NEMCo NEMCo also offers additional training in GMRS Emergency Radio Communications, amateur radio (ham) communications, Emergency Operations Center management, its drone program, and teaches additional emergency skill sets with more specialized member training through our monthly training program. Additional information about NEMCo on their website For additional information on this CERT Class, Contact northshoreemc@gmail.com








