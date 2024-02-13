Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool invites you to their Open House March 2, 2024 10am - 12pm
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Are you interested in learning more about the close-knit community and amazing learning environment a co-op preschool can offer your family?
We invite you to come tour our space and meet our lovely families and teachers!
Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool believes kids thrive on play-based learning and a community of parents in (and out) of the classroom.
Our school includes four play rooms, a library and an outdoor playscape designed by our members.
We have five classes who attend every week (0-5 years old) and a K-3 Parent Education class that meets two evenings a month.
Learn more about our school and view our photo gallery here.
Questions? Contact shorenorth.registrar@gmail.com
Shorenorth is located at 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Enter from southbound Aurora. Park in parking lot in front of Ronald United Methodist Church and enter through the outdoor playscape gate.
