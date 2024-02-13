Shoreline Council moves to expand Twin Ponds Park

A map from the city’s website shows the location of properties the city of Shoreline would like to purchase to expand Twin Ponds park.





By Oliver Moffat













Directly south of Twin Ponds park are a row of homes built in the 1950s and early 1960s. The single family homes are visible from the tennis/pickleball court, the community gardens and the arboretum.If the owners of those homes are, those parcels could become part of the park in the future - expanding the 22-acre park in the neighborhood near the 148th street light-rail station.