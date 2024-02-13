Fire Commissioners public hearing to hear citizen appeals to 2024 Fire Benefit Charge

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

 
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
 
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to hear citizen appeals to the 2024 Fire Benefit Charge.
 
DATE OF HEARING:    Thursday, March 14, 2024
 
TIME OF HEARING:     5:00 p.m.
 
LOCATION:
Shoreline Fire Department Station 61
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
 
To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83414034545?pwd=QVJhWGxPMEtvaEdvMjJZSWFMMnBoQT09
Meeting ID: 834 1403 4545
Passcode: 554785
Dial by your location: #253 215 8782
 
The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website (http://www.shorelinefire.com/).
 
Notice posted by:                Beatriz Goldsmith
                                                Executive Assistant
                                                February 12, 2024

