Fire Commissioners public hearing to hear citizen appeals to 2024 Fire Benefit Charge

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING







NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to hear citizen appeals to the 2024 Fire Benefit Charge.







DATE OF HEARING:

Thursday, March 14, 2024







TIME OF HEARING:

5:00 p.m.







LOCATION:



Shoreline Fire Department Station 61



17525 Aurora Avenue North



Shoreline, WA 98133







To attend the meeting online please use the below information:



https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83414034545?pwd= QVJhWGxPMEtvaEdvMjJZSWFMMnBoQT 09



Meeting ID:

834 1403 4545



Passcode:

554785



Dial by your location: #253 215 8782







The agenda can be retrieved on the Shoreline Fire Department website (

http://www.shorelinefire.com/

).



Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith



Executive Assistant



February 12, 2024