Photo by Gordon Snyder Catching a Sunset while Trying to Catch a Fish on the long pier at Log Boom Park.









This is over by the bridge to the public area at Harbour Village Marina.I’m not sure but this inlet might be some part of the historic Cat Whiskers Creek water from along 61 Ave NE.--Gordon Snyder