Shoreline Community College Presents: The Crucible



The Crucible opens March 8, 2024 at Shoreline Community College Tickets here





The story tells how small lies, childrens lies, build and build until the suspicions of a whole town are aroused. Set in a small tight-knit community, personal grievances collide with lust and superstition, fuelling widespread hysteria.









Salem, Massachusetts, 1692. A small group of girls cry out against other people in the town, accusing them of witchcraft, in an attempt to cover up their own dabblings in the occult. Led by Abigail Williams, the girls accusations cause a court to be formed to investigate the alleged crimes. Caught up in the trials are John and Elizabeth Proctor, a farming couple whose marriage is hanging by a thread. John Proctor, following an illicit affair with Abigail, finds himself and his wife caught up in the proceedings when Abigail accuses Elizabeth of witchcraft, hoping to take her place at John's side. Desperate to clear his wife's name, John attempts to convince the court of her innocence, but instead finds himself in deep water when Abigail turns on him.

The end of this tale, based on true events, is both tragic and deeply affecting as John is arrested for witchcraft himself. When faced with the choice between confessing to witchcraft, thus saving himself or professing his innocence, and destroying his good name, John finds it is an impossible choice to make.



Directed by Duygu Monson



Performances: The end of this tale, based on true events, is both tragic and deeply affecting as John is arrested for witchcraft himself. When faced with the choice between confessing to witchcraft, thus saving himself or professing his innocence, and destroying his good name, John finds it is an impossible choice to make.Directed by Duygu MonsonPerformances: March 8, 9, 15, 16 - 7:30pm

March 10 & 17th - 3:00pm Shoreline Community College Theater

16101 Greenwood Ave N, 1600 Bldg. / Theater

Shoreline WA 98133



House Doors open approximately 30 minutes to performance time

Lobby opens 1 hour to performance start time

Shoreline Community College TheaterShoreline WA 98133House Doors open approximately 30 minutes to performance timeLobby opens 1 hour to performance start time

Arthur Miller's timeless parable attacks the evils of mindless persecution and the terrifying power of false accusations.

This exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society.