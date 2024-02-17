Teen Center starts monthly Career speaker series February 29, 2024





A Career Speaker Series! Something awesome is coming to the Shoreline Teen Center!A Career Speaker Series!



We will have monthly visits from different professionals to talk to any interested middle and high school youth about their work!





What is the speaker series?



We will host monthly events at the Shoreline Teen Center where professionals from various careers will speak about their work and how they got there.



Exact dates and times will vary due to the availability of our guest speakers. We will release event details at least two weeks ahead of the upcoming speaker event. Each event will have at least one speaker as well as catered food. Follow us on Instagram and on Linktree to stay up to date with these events!



