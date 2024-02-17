Planting parties at Boeing Creek and North City parks this weekend
Saturday, February 17, 2024
|Forest Steward Judy MacCully installs native plants in North City Park alongside her daughter, Kristina. You can volunteer to help them and other Forest Stewards throughout the City!
Photo courtesy Green Shoreline Partnership
We are still planting at parks in the City of Shoreline!
Come help us out at North City Park or in Boeing Creek just north of the Shoreview dog park.
You can find more information about these specific work parties at these links:
