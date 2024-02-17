Planting parties at Boeing Creek and North City parks this weekend

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Forest Steward Judy MacCully installs native plants in North City Park alongside her daughter, Kristina. You can volunteer to help them and other Forest Stewards throughout the City!
Photo courtesy Green Shoreline Partnership

We are still planting at parks in the City of Shoreline! 

Come help us out at North City Park or in Boeing Creek just north of the Shoreview dog park. 

Posted by DKH at 1:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  