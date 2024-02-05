Shorewood wrestling places 4th at Girls & Boys Sub-Regionals sending 7 girls and 8 boys onto the Regional Tournaments

L-R Front Row: Ben Norton, 2nd row: Abi Chishungu, Izzy Crave, Libby Norton, Ellie Van Horn, Finely Houck, Aly Fellores, 3rd Row: Coach Norton, Coach Nate Crave, Coach Tricia Norton, Natalia Pittman, Amelia LaClergue, Sarah Norton, Kiyomi Hakuno, Coach Brady Houck and Coach Zack Matthews. Photo by Jeremy Tantrum



Article by Tricia Norton & Derek Norton



Four Stormrays topped the podium as champions: junior Libby Norton at 105 lbs, sophomore Finley Houck at 110 lbs, sophomore Ellie Van Horn at 130 lbs, and junior Izzy Crave at 135 lbs.



Sophomore Abi Chishungu placed 2nd at 190 lbs after losing a tough finals match. Junior Aly Fellores 130 lbs placed 3rd after coming back from an early loss. Natalia Pittman placed 6th at 170 lbs.



Coach Brady Houck agreed, “I’m really happy with how the team performed. We [only] competed in 7 weight classes and had finalists in 5 of them. You can’t ask for much more than that.”



Coach Houck said, “I have to call out Ellie [Van Horn’s] performance in particular...Her dominant wrestling at district is a testament to her resilience and her potential.”





Stormray boys wrestling team

Photo by Tricia Norton

The weekend wasn't over for the Rays. The Boys Wesco South Sub-Regional took place at Edmonds Woodway High School on Saturday. Coach Dylan St. Louis mentioned that this is a "young group." But at the end of an intense day, Shorewood placed 4th in the team standings, sending 8 wrestlers and two alternates to the Regional competition next Saturday.





Emi Olivera, champion

Photo by Tricia Norton

Shorewood's two champions were Freshman Emi Olivera (106 lbs) and Senior Mak Kanzler (165 lbs.) Four Stormrays took 3rd place: Finn Greenleaf at 113 lbs, Eli Jeppsen at 120 lbs, James Nottingham at 150 lbs, and Zo Ayers at 215 lbs. Masa Taura and Rock Harris placed 4th at 132 lbs and 138 lbs, respectively. Jaysen Braymen and Sky Klein placed 5th and will be alternates to regionals.





Mak Kanzler, champion

Photo by Tricia Norton

“We put almost an entire, 2-deep lineup into the tournament.” Coach St. Louis commented. “Each wrestler competed with heart. Having this many qualify for further postseason competition is a huge part of our foundation going forward.” “This is a group of individuals that aren’t afraid to put in the hard work through a long season and build something bigger than themselves. I’m proud of the selflessness of each wrestler, and I’m excited for what the future holds for our program. Each of them put it on the line and it will pay dividends as we continue to grow.”

“Both the girls and boys have shown so much grit and determination this season. It’s great to be able to help them succeed and grow,” said Head Coach Derek Norton.



Catch the Stormray girls in action on Saturday at Monroe High school and the boys at Todd Beamer High School in Federal Way.





Friday Night the Stormray girls traveled to Juanita High School and brought home 4 first place medals, one second place and 1 3rd place as they battled for the Sub-Regional 3A title. The team placed 4th overall. The top six in each weight class will compete next week at the 3A/4A Regional tournament at Monroe.