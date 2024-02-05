Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Office Engineer (TE2, In-Training)

Monday, February 5, 2024

WSDOT
Assistant Office Engineer (TE2, In-Training)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$62,596 – $92,836 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Assistant Office Engineer (Transportation Engineer 2, In-Training) to play a vital role in our mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options for community improvement and economic vitality. In this position, you will contribute significantly to fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment, emphasizing diversity, equality, and inclusion. 

As a Transportation Engineer 2 in the construction project office, you will ensure that highway construction projects adhere to scope, schedule, and budget, meeting Contract, standard specifications, and State and Federal requirements. Your responsibilities will include managing construction documentation, preparing and reviewing contract payments, and assisting the Office Engineer in the change orders process and other essential tasks. Join us in making a meaningful impact on Washington's transportation infrastructure.

Job description and application

Posted by DKH at 3:08 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  