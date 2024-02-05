Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Office Engineer (TE2, In-Training)









Job description and application

As a Transportation Engineer 2 in the construction project office, you will ensure that highway construction projects adhere to scope, schedule, and budget, meeting Contract, standard specifications, and State and Federal requirements. Your responsibilities will include managing construction documentation, preparing and reviewing contract payments, and assisting the Office Engineer in the change orders process and other essential tasks. Join us in making a meaningful impact on Washington's transportation infrastructure.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$62,596 – $92,836 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Assistant Office Engineer (Transportation Engineer 2, In-Training) to play a vital role in our mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options for community improvement and economic vitality. In this position, you will contribute significantly to fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment, emphasizing diversity, equality, and inclusion.