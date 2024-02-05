Shoreline resident named to Provost's List at Chapman University
Monday, February 5, 2024
Each semester the Chapman University Office of the Provost publishes a list of students honored for their academic excellence. Academic excellence is measured by maintaining a 3.800 term GPA or higher in at least 12 credits of residence coursework taken for a letter grade.
On the Provost's List for Fall 2023:
Isabel Brown - parents Jeff and Michelle Brown of Shoreline, WA
Isabel is a 2020 grad of Shorewood High School.
