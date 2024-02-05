Hybrid Shoreline Rotary meeting Wednesday February 7

Monday, February 5, 2024

Join in for a Hybrid Rotary meeting - that means both on Zoom and In-Person - with breakfast at the In-Person part on Wednesday morning, February 7, 2024.

The meeting will be held in the Quiet Dining Room in Building 9000, the Pagoda Student Union Building at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N. Shoreline WA 98133. 

You may arrive as early as 7:00am at the college location. RSVP here
 
Our speaker will be Tom Sheehan, our fellow Rotarian from the Edmonds Daybreaker club. Tom will give a presentation on rare coins. He will bring some very interesting coins and will talk about coins through history.

Driving and Parking at the College
Enter the Campus through the Main Gate off Greenwood Avenue North. Parking is available in the Visitor, Staff, and Student Parking Lots to your immediate left as you pass the bus stop and turn up the hill. Parking passes are currently NOT required.

Shoreline Community College COVID-19 Policy
Visitors and prospective students coming to campus are not required to provide vaccination information. As of April 2, 2022, visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. Should visitors choose to wear one and need a mask, masks will be available at ASK ME stations in the 1000, 4000, and 5000 buildings.

Although masks are now optional, our club policy is to encourage those who feel they need to continue to wear masks to do so, either inside or outside in groups.

ZOOM Instructions

Shoreline Rotary Club Meeting
Time: Zoom will open at 7:15 am (you may receive a message to wait until the "host" signs on).

Join Zoom Meeting following this link.

Or, you can enter the following Meeting ID and you will be asked to enter the Passcode.

Meeting ID: 896 9854 5411
Passcode: 255516

Or you can call in on your phone and follow the instructions for entering the Meeting ID and Passcode:
+1 253 215 8782 US - local


