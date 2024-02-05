Hybrid Shoreline Rotary meeting Wednesday February 7

Driving and Parking at the College

Enter the Campus through the Main Gate off Greenwood Avenue North. Parking is available in the Visitor, Staff, and Student Parking Lots to your immediate left as you pass the bus stop and turn up the hill. Parking passes are currently NOT required.Visitors and prospective students coming to campus are not required to provide vaccination information. As of April 2, 2022, visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. Should visitors choose to wear one and need a mask, masks will be available at ASK ME stations in the 1000, 4000, and 5000 buildings.Although masks are now optional, our club policy is to encourage those who feel they need to continue to wear masks to do so, either inside or outside in groups.Shoreline Rotary Club MeetingTime: Zoom will open at 7:15 am (you may receive a message to wait until the "host" signs on).Or, you can enter the following Meeting ID and you will be asked to enter the Passcode.Meeting ID: 896 9854 5411Passcode: 255516Or you can call in on your phone and follow the instructions for entering the Meeting ID and Passcode:+1 253 215 8782 US - local