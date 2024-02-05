Lantern Festival 2024 celebrates the Lunar New Year

Monday, February 5, 2024

 

Lantern Festival 2024

Join ShoreLake Arts for the third annual Lantern Festival on Saturday, February 24 to celebrate the Lunar New Year! 

Activities include a dragon dance, music, vendors, artists, hands-on art, DIY dragon paper lanterns, food trucks, a lion dance, and more.

Presented in partnership with the City of Shoreline

Free and family-friendly. Donations appreciated.

WHEN?
  • Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 - 3:30 pm
WHERE?
  • Spartan Recreation Center
  • 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MORE INFO


Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  