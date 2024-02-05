Lantern Festival 2024 celebrates the Lunar New Year
Monday, February 5, 2024
Join ShoreLake Arts for the third annual Lantern Festival on Saturday, February 24 to celebrate the Lunar New Year!
Activities include a dragon dance, music, vendors, artists, hands-on art, DIY dragon paper lanterns, food trucks, a lion dance, and more.
Presented in partnership with the City of Shoreline
Free and family-friendly. Donations appreciated.
WHEN?
- Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024
- Time: 12:00 - 3:30 pm
WHERE?
- Spartan Recreation Center
- 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155
MORE INFO
0 comments:
Post a Comment