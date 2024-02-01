Shoreline Police are investigating a violent home invasion robbery in Richmond Highlands

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 5:43am King County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call from the location of the 600 block of NW 180th St in Shoreline, in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood.





The caller reported a robbery that just occurred and reported there were three suspects.





Upon the arrival of Shoreline PD, a search for the suspects was conducted but none were found in spite of K9 searches.





Kenmore PD, also a King County Sheriff's Office contract force, assisted in the search.





According to an account published by one of the victims on NextDoor, the three men had guns, threatened to kill the couple and pistol-whipped the husband in the face.





Shoreline Medics treated him at the scene and took him to a local hospital. By their standards, he had minor injuries.





This is an open and active investigation.





The story is remarkably similar to the case in Olympic Hills from January 28th. ( see previou article





--Diane Hettrick







