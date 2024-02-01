Seattle Police investigating home invasion robbery in NE Seattle
Thursday, February 1, 2024
|Site of Olympic Hills home invasion
Seattle police are searching for three men involved in a robbery at gunpoint in the early morning hours of January 28, 2024.
Officers responded to the 14000 block of 25th Ave NE in the Olympic Hills neighborhood just after 3am to find the couple shaken up.
The husband told police he was asleep when his dog woke him up and he heard his wife scream from upstairs. He was confronted by two suspects and one of them pointed a gun at him demanding valuables. A third suspect pointed a gun at the man’s wife.
Two of the suspects reportedly ransacked the home looking for anything of value. The husband and wife were told not to move before the suspects left.
They are described as three men, one White and two Black, 18 years old to 25 years old, approximately 5’10” to 6’1″ tall, thin, with black facemasks, black sweatshirts, black pants, gloves and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000
0 comments:
Post a Comment