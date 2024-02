Shoreline Council approves Affordable Housing Tax Exemption for The Line Apartments

Addressing the city’s housing affordability crisis while preserving open spaces by concentrating development in high density areas has been a priority for the city.

Scheduled to open in 2024, the Line apartments will have 241 homes of which 41 will be affordable to people earning less than 70% of Shoreline’s area median income (AMI) and eight will be affordable to people earning less than 80% of the AMI. Most of the affordable homes will be studios and one-bedroom apartments.As an example, to be considered affordable a studio apartment could be rented for $1,578 per month to someone earning no more than $63,100 per year (70% AMI).Despite the tax break, city estimates show tax revenue will increase overall. The apartment developers will still pay one-time taxes and fees totaling an estimated $1,750,000 according to the city. Because the building will have 241 homes, the city estimates it will collect $160,900 in annual tax revenues compared to the $5,300 per year it would have collected from the seven homes previously on the site of the new building.However, to receive the tax break, apartment owners are required to present documentation to the city each year - which means city staff must spend time administering the program and enforcing compliance.Although Shoreline’s MFTE program only requires 20% of units to be rented as affordable by the city’s definition, most buildings exceed that ratio according to city data . Shoreline currently has 14 buildings in the MFTE program that are providing 476 units of affordable housing out of 1,705 total - about 28% affordable. The data also shows another 22 MFTE apartments currently under development that will provide 1,168 affordable units out of 4,910 total (almost 24% affordable).