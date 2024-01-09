Public comment period For Parkwood Shoreline III Apartments now open

A map from SEPA review documents shows the Shoreline III site.

Developers building an apartment along in the southeast corner of the Parkwood neighborhood on 147th street have posted site plans for review and the public comment period is open now until January 19th.





Named the Shoreline III, the apartment building will replace eight single family homes with 360 homes and include affordable homes and retail space. The building will be built between 1st Ave and I-5 and stand south of the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church (SUUC) and Philippi Presbyterian Church.





It will be one block away from the planned pedestrian bridge across I-5 to the 148th Light Rail Station.





Logs from removed trees on the future site of the Shoreline III apartment building

Previously, the block had eight single family homes - all of which will be demolished. 28 significant (large) trees have already been removed. There will be roughly 3,000 square feet of retail space, 268 parking spaces, and a breezeway running north through the middle of the building. Renderings of the building are available on the developer's website













The state environmental protection act (SEPA) requires projects such as the Shoreline III to seek public comments because of the size and scope of the development. The SEPA public comments allow neighbors to review plans and comment on concerns about the environmental impact of developments. More details on the project and information on how to comment is available on





The state environmental protection act (SEPA) requires projects such as the Shoreline III to seek public comments because of the size and scope of the development. The SEPA public comments allow neighbors to review plans and comment on concerns about the environmental impact of developments. More details on the project and information on how to comment is available on Shoreline's website

The plan calls for an 8-story apartment building with 360 units to house about 684 residents. According to the plan, 20% of the homes (72 total) will be affordable to people earning less than 70% of Shoreline’s median income.