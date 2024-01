Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler

No such thing exists. Take me for example: head feathers, shoulder feathers, tail feathers...all different shapes and patterns.





You guys give us no credit for the diversity that is nature!





(Cora Crow’s a mite testy, but seems to me she’s got a point! There are no birds of a feather!)





--Gloria Z. Nagler