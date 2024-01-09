Cheerleading themed day camp for elementary students

Tuesday, January 9, 2024


Shorewood Cheer is organizing a cheerleading themed day camp for elementary students on Monday, January 29, 2024. 

The day will be filled with learning cheerleading skills and routines, crafts, games, cookie decorating and a family performance! 

Students are also invited to join us later that evening for a halftime performance during the Shorewood Boys' Basketball game.

Space may be limited, so register as soon as possible. Preregistration guarantees your student's spot and a Cheer surprise at check in. Register using the QR code in the flyer.

Cheer Camp Details:
  • 9:00am-1:00pm (check-in begins at 8:45am in the SW commons)
  • Cost is $40; sibling discount available at $30 for each additional child
  • Family performance at 12:45pm in the SW Gym
QUESTIONS? brianne.sturm@ssd412.org


