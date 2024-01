Cheerleading themed day camp for elementary students

The day will be filled with learning cheerleading skills and routines, crafts, games, cookie decorating and a family performance!

9:00am-1:00pm (check-in begins at 8:45am in the SW commons)

Cost is $40; sibling discount available at $30 for each additional child

Family performance at 12:45pm in the SW Gym

Students are also invited to join us later that evening for a halftime performance during the Shorewood Boys' Basketball game.Space may be limited, so register as soon as possible. Preregistration guarantees your student's spot and a Cheer surprise at check in. Register using the QR code in the flyer.Cheer Camp Details:QUESTIONS? brianne.sturm@ssd412.org