Cheerleading themed day camp for elementary students
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Shorewood Cheer is organizing a cheerleading themed day camp for elementary students on Monday, January 29, 2024.
The day will be filled with learning cheerleading skills and routines, crafts, games, cookie decorating and a family performance!
Students are also invited to join us later that evening for a halftime performance during the Shorewood Boys' Basketball game.
Space may be limited, so register as soon as possible. Preregistration guarantees your student's spot and a Cheer surprise at check in. Register using the QR code in the flyer.
Cheer Camp Details:
- 9:00am-1:00pm (check-in begins at 8:45am in the SW commons)
- Cost is $40; sibling discount available at $30 for each additional child
- Family performance at 12:45pm in the SW Gym
