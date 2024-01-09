Tai Chi Player class at Senior Activity Center will improve your health, energy, balance, and mood

Tai Chi Players, taught by Mary Newbill at the Senior Activity Center, is a class where you can enjoy the movement of Tai Chi with no need to memorize a form.

Improve energy, balance, health, and mood with meditative Tai chi Movement.





This Class can be used as low-impact exercise or as an introduction to further study of Tai chi. The emphasis is on movement with breath and it is not necessary to remember a form … Tai Chi Play!





In Tai Chi Players, we will use Chi kung as warm-ups and play with classmates using Tai Chi principals of movement.





Slow, relaxed movement coordinated with breath, improves posture and flexibility, and elevates mood while reducing falls for seniors. Medical research reports improvement in joint pain, arthritis, and many diseases.