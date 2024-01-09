Tai Chi Player class at Senior Activity Center will improve your health, energy, balance, and mood
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Improve energy, balance, health, and mood with meditative Tai chi Movement.
This Class can be used as low-impact exercise or as an introduction to further study of Tai chi. The emphasis is on movement with breath and it is not necessary to remember a form … Tai Chi Play!
In Tai Chi Players, we will use Chi kung as warm-ups and play with classmates using Tai Chi principals of movement.
Slow, relaxed movement coordinated with breath, improves posture and flexibility, and elevates mood while reducing falls for seniors. Medical research reports improvement in joint pain, arthritis, and many diseases.
Day: Tuesday - Time: 1:30pm–2:30pm
Starting date: Tuesday, January 2, 2023
Member $40/Month 5 classes @ $8
Non-member $60/Month 5 classes @$12
REGISTER HERE: Tai Chi Players or call the Center at 206-365-1536
Registration for this class is open through Friday 1/12/2024.
The days/times for the class is the same in February as for January.
The Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building of the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1
