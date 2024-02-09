https://nextdoor.com/p/Wj79BPDXJLyp?utm_source=share&extras=MTgwNTI1MQ%3D%3D&utm_campaign=1707468503230

Photo by Aishah Hammock

By Diane Hettrick





Shoreline Fire was there within minutes

Photo by Aishah Hammock

Monday night, one of those dumpsters was spectacularly on fire.



Aishah reports:



It took them a few minutes to put out the fire in the dumpster but there were also flames on the side of the building which they worked on as well. They then had to use an electrical tool to open the side door and gain access to the interior of the building, which looked like a loading dock.



They did a thorough sweep on the inside. They stayed on site for at least an hour. The next day they returned and were seen talking to folks from the construction company that is working out of the building at the moment.

Fortunate that Aishah was there to call 911. Shoreline Fire arrived within a minute but flames had already started up the wall and singed the roof over the dumpster.



I'll never hear the term "dumpster fire" the same way again, not after Shoreline resident Aishah Hammock captured very dramatic photos of an actual dumpster fire at the old Sears at Shoreline Place on Aurora. The old building is currently being used by Sound Transit, which I'm told includes receipt and storage of construction materials at the loading dock on the 160th side of the building. They have industrial sized dumpsters which are very large.