Salomon & Davis to hold February 19, 2024 Virtual Town Hall
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Please join your lawmakers from the 32nd Legislative District for a town hall meeting from 7:30-8:30pm on Monday, February 19, 2024 streamed simultaneously to Facebook and YouTube.
This is their chance to hear from you as well as update you on their work in Olympia on your behalf.
The 32nd district includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Northwest Seattle.
WHO: Sen. Jesse Salomon and Representative Lauren Davis
WHAT: 32nd District Virtual Town Hall
WHEN: 7:30-8:30pm on Monday, February 19
WHERE: Watch on Facebook and YouTube
Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here
The 32nd district includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Northwest Seattle.
WHO: Sen. Jesse Salomon and Representative Lauren Davis
WHAT: 32nd District Virtual Town Hall
WHEN: 7:30-8:30pm on Monday, February 19
WHERE: Watch on Facebook and YouTube
Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here
0 comments:
Post a Comment