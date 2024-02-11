Salomon & Davis to hold February 19, 2024 Virtual Town Hall

Please join your lawmakers from the 32nd Legislative District for a town hall meeting from 7:30-8:30pm on Monday, February 19, 2024 streamed simultaneously to Facebook and YouTube. 

This is their chance to hear from you as well as update you on their work in Olympia on your behalf.

The 32nd district includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Northwest Seattle.

WHO: Sen. Jesse Salomon and Representative Lauren Davis

WHAT: 32nd District Virtual Town Hall

WHEN: 7:30-8:30pm on Monday, February 19

WHERE: Watch on Facebook and YouTube

Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here


