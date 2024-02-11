Scene on the Sound: All Clear!

Sunday, February 11, 2024

Photo by Jan Hansen

By Jan Hansen

Captains and pilots make news when things go wrong. Day after day they are making skilled decisions and maneuvers that keep their passengers safe. 

Photo by Jan Hansen

Yesterday the Washington State Ferry went south to give a wide berth to commercial traffic. 

Photo by Jan Hansen

She set a new course to get behind the tug's stern and, thus, provided another safe crossing. 

The passenger ferry from Seattle stayed south of the ferry to Edmonds. 

Photo by Jan Hansen

All clear.


