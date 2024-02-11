Salomon prepares to move co-living housing bill through Senate

Sen. Jesse Salamon, D-32 OLYMPIA – Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) announced Friday that he will begin work to pass OLYMPIA – Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) announced Friday that he will begin work to pass HB 1998 through the Senate.





Salomon collaborated with Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-Bellevue) during the 2023-2024 interim to develop the bill, which would remove restrictions on the development of co-living housing.





Each legislator then introduced the bill in their respective chamber.

“I have been interested in the co-living housing model for a while,” Salomon said. “The co-living model is a way to get affordable housing on the market without subsidies. That’s really hard to do in today’s overheated housing environment.”









“It was very encouraging to see the bill pass unanimously in the House on Wednesday,” Salomon said. “I’m feeling very confident about our chances to pass this bill. Everyone in the Legislature knows how essential it is that we get more affordable housing on the market.”

The bill will be assigned to a Senate committee for public hearing in the coming days. Its progress can be tracked here



If the bill is passed, cities and counties planning under the Growth Management Act would be required to allow co-living housing in any residential zone within an urban growth area that allows multifamily housing.

Under the bill, co-living housing is defined as any residential development with individual rented, lockable units where residents share kitchen facilities with other units.