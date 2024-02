Lake Forest Park Police, assisted by King County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and a K9 unit from Seattle PD searched the area on Bothell Way after two commercial burglaries on Monday morning.





One burglary was at the 522 Tattoo Shop across Bothell Way from the mall at 17230 Bothell Way NE and the other was at the Subway sandwich shop in the mall.





Police were unable to apprehend the suspects and the investigation is still in progress.