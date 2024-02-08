Join neighbors to help care for South Woods Park on Saturday February 10, 2024

They successfully applied for a Shoreline Environmental mini-grant for the city to remove the metal and concrete pieces left on the site from long-ago Navy occupancy.

The neighborhood volunteers worked for all of 2022 and found that this project was beyond their capabilities.

Last November they planted native western sword ferns. This month they plan to continue working along that same path.





There is an island in the pathway where Oregon grape and native Sword fern are surrounded by two Douglas fir trees.





All that remains. Photo by Steven H. Robinson

They will start there and work westward through an open area where a square concrete form remains from Navy days.





We need your help to accomplish that task! To find us follow the signage from the main path that bisects the woods.





The trash left from the major clean up has been removed

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Our community has cause to celebrate. The trash mound is gone! Woodland Industries did a fantastic job clearing the debris.





As a beloved part of our community, South Woods has the potential to become a cornerstone in Shoreline Schools curriculum. Let's hold that vision.





In the meantime, Shorecrest students are enthused and ready to get involved in the care of the forestland.





Concrete and metal gone. Now it's time to plant.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

When we meet again on March 2nd be prepared to do some planting in this open space. Bring a friend and a digging fork, lopper, or hand clipper and gloves.








