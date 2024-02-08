Arrest made in death of man whose body was found on 15th NE

Thursday, February 8, 2024

At 10:15pm Monday night, January 29, 2024, the King County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from a community member who reported seeing a person laying on the ground, unresponsive at the 20000 Block of 15th Ave NE in Shoreline. 

The caller stated the man was face down and unresponsive. 

Shoreline Police and Shoreline Fire Department were dispatched to the scene. The fire department was not able revive him.

The Medical Examiner's office disclosed that the man was 20 year old Robert A. Anderson. He had been shot in the head and the ME ruled it a homicide.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, reporting in The Seattle Times revealed that Shoreline resident Quy Ngoc Vu, 17, was arrested the next day. He is in detention on $1million bail and will be arraigned on the 15th.

According to the story, Anderson had assaulted Vu's sister. The police were out looking for him, but Vu got there first.



