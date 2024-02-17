Night shift work on Lynnwood Link may be noisy for some residents
Saturday, February 17, 2024
|Photo courtesy Sound Transit
As early as Tuesday, February 20, 2024 Sound Transit will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp to and from the King County Metro North Base for drill shaft operations at NE 161st St and NE 174th St.
This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
Residents should expect noise from heavy equipment such as a Drill Rig, Light Plants, Air Compressors, Fork Lift, Excavator, Truck and Trailers, and various hand tools.
If there are work delays, we will schedule additional ramp closures and residents will receive a new flyer.
Some bus routes may be affected. Please check with King County Metro for details.
Where
Northbound I-5 off-ramp and on-ramp to and from King County Metro North Base.
When
- NE 161st St Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following mornings.
- NE 174th St Tuesday, Feb. 20, through Thursday, Feb. 22, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following mornings
