Jobs with The City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development Programs

Saturday, February 17, 2024

The City of Shoreline Youth and Teen Development Programs is hiring!

Work with awesome teens and tweens in the community at the Teen Center, our afterschool Middle School Programs, and at our super fun summer camps!

All job openings can be found here

City of Shoreline Summer 2024 Resource Fair

Come and meet some of the staff and learn more about our programs at the City of Shoreline Summer 2024 Resource Fair happening February 28, 2024 at 6pm at Spartan Rec Center. 

More information here

Questions about the work? Email azollner@shorelinewa.gov


